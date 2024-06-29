Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

