América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

