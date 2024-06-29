Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $504.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $504.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $456.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMP opened at $427.71 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.