AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $97.62 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,798 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.34 and a 200-day moving average of $502.27.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

