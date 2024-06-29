AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $11.61 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 659,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

