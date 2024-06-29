Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $31.02

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $34.00. Anterix shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 73,562 shares trading hands.

Anterix Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1,843.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

