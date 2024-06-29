Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $92.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,014 shares of company stock worth $8,771,758 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.