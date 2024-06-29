AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AppFolio worth $360,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.51. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

In other AppFolio news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,205 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total value of $766,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,638.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total transaction of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,891 shares of company stock worth $25,950,607 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

