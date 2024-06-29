Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $28.99

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $29.68. Appian shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Appian Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

