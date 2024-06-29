Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

