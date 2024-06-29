Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 54,285 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

