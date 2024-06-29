Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 21,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

