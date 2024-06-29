Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 63,355 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,355 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.30 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

