Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 84,952 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,952 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.4 %

WFRD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.