Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 84.8% in June

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

