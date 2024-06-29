Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

