ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,041.71 and last traded at $1,028.35. 259,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,134,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,016.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $964.40 and its 200 day moving average is $906.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in ASML by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.