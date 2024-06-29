AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

