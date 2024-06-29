Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AHNR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Athena Gold Company Profile
