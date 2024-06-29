Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 182.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 207.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,279,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,828 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

