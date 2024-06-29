Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance
Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atlas Engineered Products
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Engineered Products
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.