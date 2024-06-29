Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$83.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

