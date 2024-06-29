ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.32. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 165,149 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

