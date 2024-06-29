B. Riley Begins Coverage on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $411.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.