Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

