Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BBAJF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.