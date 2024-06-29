Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

