BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.36. Approximately 617,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,252,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

