BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.56.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

