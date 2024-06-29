Blast Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Blast has a total market capitalization of $351.84 million and $199.66 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Get Blast alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.02062198 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $219,846,778.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.