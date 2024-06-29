Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $12,492.70 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $12,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.1 %

Blink Charging stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.76. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blink Charging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.