B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

LON BME opened at GBX 437.20 ($5.55) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 437.20 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry purchased 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,399.34). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

