BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

