BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BP alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BP Trading Up 0.3 %

BP stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.