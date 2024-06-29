Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 282.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

