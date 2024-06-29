Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Purchases A$10,370.84 in Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard bought 576,158 shares of Brockman Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,370.84 ($6,913.90).

Get Brockman Mining alerts:

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Ross Norgard acquired 23,454 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$422.17 ($281.45).

On Friday, June 7th, Ross Norgard bought 1,750,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,250.00 ($22,166.67).

Brockman Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Brockman Mining

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana, a 50% owned iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.