Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

