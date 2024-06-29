Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

