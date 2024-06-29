Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.50 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance
CVE:BCF opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.