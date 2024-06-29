Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.50 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

CVE:BCF opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

