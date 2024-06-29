Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 478.1% in June

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 478.1% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CVKD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
