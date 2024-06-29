Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

