Calton & Associates Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $313.55 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

