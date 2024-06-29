Calton & Associates Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Target by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 168.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

NYSE TGT opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

