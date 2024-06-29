Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 785 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.