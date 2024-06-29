Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

