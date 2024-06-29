Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 175 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

