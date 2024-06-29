Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 9,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

