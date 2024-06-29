Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

