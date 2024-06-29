Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

