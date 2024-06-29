Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $422,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 509.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 288,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DJUL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

