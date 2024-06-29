Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,439 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

XSEP opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.