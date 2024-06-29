Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $100.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

